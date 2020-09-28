Brokerages Set 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $56.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,684,090 shares of company stock worth $46,962,475. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $24,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 89bio by 18,905.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in 89bio by 17.4% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 89bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

ETNB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.