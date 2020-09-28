Brokerages Set Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target at $61.00

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of BF/B traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,971 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.