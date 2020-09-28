Brokerages Set Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

EIGI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 277,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,176. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock valued at $311,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

