Brokerages Set HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock remained flat at $$41.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.22. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

