Brokerages Set NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $31.10

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.10.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NYSE:SLQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 33,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,840. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -123.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

