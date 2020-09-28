Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.40. 153,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,747. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.