Brokerages Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $48.00

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 619,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,174. The stock has a market cap of $306.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.