Brokerages Set Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Target Price at $14.54

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTMNF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Victoria Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of FTMNF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 8,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,696. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

