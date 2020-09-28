Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

BEP stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

