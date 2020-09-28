BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2,671.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 575,622 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the first quarter worth $7,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the first quarter worth about $6,663,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 6,956.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 5,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

