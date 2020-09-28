Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Head to Head Review

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookline Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 1.79 $87.72 million $1.10 7.76 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.88 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

