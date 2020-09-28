BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

