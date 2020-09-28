BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.
Featured Article: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.