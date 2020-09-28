BTU Protocol Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.50 million and $343,176.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.64 or 0.04825792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

