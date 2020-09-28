Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.