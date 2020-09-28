Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

