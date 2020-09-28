BUZZCoin Achieves Market Cap of $218,302.41 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $218,302.41 and $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

