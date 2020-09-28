BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $217,218.60

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $217,218.60 and $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

