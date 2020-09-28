Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

CABA stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $250.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

