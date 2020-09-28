Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

