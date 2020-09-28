CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $208,405.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $208,405.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $60.73 or 0.00557773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.04822346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033818 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

