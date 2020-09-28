CACHE Gold Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $59.79 or 0.00547813 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $98,108.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04639274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

