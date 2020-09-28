Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 33.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 65.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

