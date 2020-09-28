CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised CAIXABANK/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised CAIXABANK/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

