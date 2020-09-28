Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.97 million and a P/E ratio of 53.82. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$2.19.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.