Camellia (LON:CAM) Issues Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CAM opened at GBX 6,800 ($88.85) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,110 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,474.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Camellia has a one year low of GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and a one year high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 million and a P/E ratio of -32.95.

Get Camellia alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 102 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Camellia’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.