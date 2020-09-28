Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

