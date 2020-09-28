Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

