Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.53.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.40 and a 12 month high of C$61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

