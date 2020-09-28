Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.72. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of $801.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.