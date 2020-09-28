Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.72. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of $801.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

