Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.06.

WEED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.22. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

