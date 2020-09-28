Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ZNTL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.03. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

