CanYaCoin Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1,204.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.04617236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

