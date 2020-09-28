CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in September

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

CCOEY opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of -0.44. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

