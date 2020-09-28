Capital One Financial Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.