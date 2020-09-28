Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

CSWC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $263.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.85. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

