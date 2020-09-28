Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$219.93 million during the quarter.

