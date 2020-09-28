Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capreit from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capreit from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86. Capreit has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

