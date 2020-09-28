Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives $59.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,051,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.