Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

