Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.81 Million

Analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report sales of $270.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.46 million and the lowest is $252.29 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $351.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 439,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,054. The firm has a market cap of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $205,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.