Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Critical Comparison

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVI Industries and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and Carriage Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.35 $3.74 million N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.43 $14.53 million $1.20 18.21

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 0.33% 0.91% 0.49% Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22%

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

