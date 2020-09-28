carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0002

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $14,548.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00100790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.01564112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00195797 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.