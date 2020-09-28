carVertical Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $17,594.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

