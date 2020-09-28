Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,946,641.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

