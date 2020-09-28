Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) versus ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Financial Contrast

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Casio Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Casio Computer 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer 3.16% 218.01% 3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and Casio Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR $6.88 billion 0.39 $1.35 billion $1.24 17.10 Casio Computer $3.54 billion 0.18 $112.02 million N/A N/A

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer.

Risk and Volatility

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR beats Casio Computer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; maintaining union office workers; providing corporate, labor, and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates two container terminals, including Long Beach Container Terminal in California and Kaohsiung Terminal in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Fortune Crest Inc.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

