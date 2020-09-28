Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 120,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,295. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.