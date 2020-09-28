Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0009

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $16,892.02 and $114.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00635841 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $789.61 or 0.07254548 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,411,238 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

