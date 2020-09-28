Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.49 Million

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $826.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.13 million to $873.60 million. Catalent posted sales of $664.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Catalent by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 777,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the period.

CTLT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,516. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

