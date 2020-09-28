Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $174.20 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

