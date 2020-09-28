CBTX Inc (CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

CBTX stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

